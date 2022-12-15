Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

