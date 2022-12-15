Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Raised to $68.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

REXR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.