TD Securities Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to C$170.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.