Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.67.
Shares of RCI stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 313,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $5,088,000. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
