Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $186,935.49 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $149.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $362.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Snowflake

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

