William Paul Livek Acquires 150,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,026.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 9th, William Paul Livek acquired 75,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in comScore by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in comScore by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in comScore by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 184,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 180,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

