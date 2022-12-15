William Paul Livek Acquires 150,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director William Paul Livek acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,026.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, William Paul Livek acquired 75,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, William Paul Livek acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.
comScore Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SCOR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
