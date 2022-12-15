SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLG opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.38.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -286.92%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $912,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.