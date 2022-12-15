Morgan Stanley Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $52.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.58%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 318.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

