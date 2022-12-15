Wells Fargo & Company Raises PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target to $48.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

PNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 265.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 34.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

