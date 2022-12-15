SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) PT Raised to $78.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.65.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock worth $245,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $21,686,000. Amundi increased its stake in SJW Group by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,016,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 222,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6,669.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 101,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

