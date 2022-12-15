Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWN. Truist Financial raised Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after buying an additional 3,400,863 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

