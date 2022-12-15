Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a positive rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RRC opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

