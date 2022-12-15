Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

WPM opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.