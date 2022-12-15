Simon G. Kukes Purchases 200,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,404,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,384.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PED opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.20. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.