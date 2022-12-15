Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 7,500 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,158.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $32.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 382,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.