Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head to Head Review

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paltalk and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $13.27 million 1.06 $1.32 million ($0.32) -4.72 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.73 $46.84 million $1.47 14.60

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paltalk and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Paltalk presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 297.35%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than International Money Express.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60% International Money Express 11.05% 42.07% 17.46%

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Paltalk on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

