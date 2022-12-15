XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Critical Review

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XPeng and NWTN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 3 5 5 0 2.15 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $24.68, indicating a potential upside of 142.18%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than NWTN.

This table compares XPeng and NWTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $3.29 billion 2.65 -$753.78 million ($1.42) -7.18 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -26.32% -19.76% -11.73% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

