Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 11.3%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. 14,539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,810,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $25,915,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $6,508,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,335.3% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,926,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,652,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 3,305,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

