Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,827 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.66.
Central Securities Stock Performance
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities
In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Securities (CET)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.