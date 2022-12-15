Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,827 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.66.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.