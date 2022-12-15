WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 12.1%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shot up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.19. 30,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,311,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get WeWork alerts:

WeWork Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.70 million. Analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in WeWork by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,430,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,591,000 after purchasing an additional 535,138 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,119 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 165,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.