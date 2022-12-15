Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE AGRO opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

