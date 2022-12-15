ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.47) to €19.00 ($20.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.84) to €15.80 ($16.63) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ENI will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

