Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $149.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.77.

Lear Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 79.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,111. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

