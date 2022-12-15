Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 164.9% in November

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the November 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,956.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGF opened at $65.95 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $92.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.