Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

