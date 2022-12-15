Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $169.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

