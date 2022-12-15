Bank of America Downgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $97.39.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

