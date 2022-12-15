PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

PACCAR’s stock is set to split on Friday, January 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, January 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 13th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,708 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 608.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.