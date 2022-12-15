Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 102,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,153 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

