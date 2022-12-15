Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $116.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.47.

NYSE LEN opened at $90.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

