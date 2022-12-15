Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

