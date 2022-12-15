HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $681,593.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,665,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,273,894.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in HireRight during the second quarter worth $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 709,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 109,432 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

