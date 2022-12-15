CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
CareMax Stock Up 6.4 %
CMAX stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.77. CareMax has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.
Institutional Trading of CareMax
CareMax Company Profile
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.