CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CareMax from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

CMAX stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.77. CareMax has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CareMax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CareMax by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CareMax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

