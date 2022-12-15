Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $71.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,365 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.