Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $303.88.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $325.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

