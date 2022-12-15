GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 824,253 shares.The stock last traded at $29.38 and had previously closed at $28.49.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

