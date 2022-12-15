Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.3491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

