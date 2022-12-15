Blake D. Moret Sells 7,281 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

