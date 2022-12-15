Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,013.0 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
Shares of TKYMF opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $13.56.
About Tokuyama
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.