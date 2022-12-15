Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $500,685.68 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $165.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $122.47 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

