Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Sells $537,395.31 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $537,395.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 143,569 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $2,598,598.90.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -913.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWAN. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,679,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

