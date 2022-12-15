UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 395,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,022,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UserTesting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.
UserTesting Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89.
Insider Transactions at UserTesting
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UserTesting (USER)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.