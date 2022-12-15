UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 395,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,022,555 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $7.46.

USER has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UserTesting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.89.

In other news, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,704.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,270.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

