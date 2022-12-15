2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 741,762 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $6.97.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
