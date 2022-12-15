Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Update

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,010.0 days.

Technip Energies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Technip Energies has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Technip Energies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Technip Energies from €15.50 ($16.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Technip Energies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

