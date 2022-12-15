Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,922 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Weber Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.