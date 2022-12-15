Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $566,196.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60.

On Thursday, December 1st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.