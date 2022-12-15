Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Update

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TBPMF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tetra Bio-Pharma (TBPMF)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.