Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 143,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,105,068 shares.The stock last traded at $5.11 and had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

