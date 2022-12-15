Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,730,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,646.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

