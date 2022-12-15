Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Acquires C$222,750.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares in the company, valued at C$94,954,563.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

TSE KEL opened at C$5.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$996.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.06. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Stories

